Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $28.62 and last traded at $29.01, with a volume of 29586 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $29.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WERN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Werner Enterprises in a report on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $40.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 7th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Werner Enterprises from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Werner Enterprises from $34.00 to $27.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $39.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $36.13.

Werner Enterprises Trading Down 0.4 %

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.17. The company has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.06 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.48.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The transportation company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.15). Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 2.27%. On average, analysts forecast that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Werner Enterprises Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th will be paid a $0.14 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 14th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.92%. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 101.82%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Werner Enterprises

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 64.7% in the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 796.3% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,703 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 1,513 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,431 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 639 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the 3rd quarter valued at $96,000. 89.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Werner Enterprises Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

