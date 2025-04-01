Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 571,324 Shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its position in shares of Everest Group, Ltd. (NYSE:EG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,634,409 shares of the company’s stock after selling 571,324 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned approximately 3.81% of Everest Group worth $592,408,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Everest Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,560,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,015,288,000 after acquiring an additional 43,793 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Everest Group in the 4th quarter worth $488,588,000. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Everest Group by 1.4% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,155,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $453,818,000 after purchasing an additional 16,180 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Everest Group by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 642,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $232,994,000 after buying an additional 61,026 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Everest Group by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 415,638 shares of the company’s stock valued at $150,652,000 after buying an additional 5,649 shares during the period. 92.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have commented on EG. Barclays upped their price target on Everest Group from $461.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Everest Group from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of Everest Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $453.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective (down from $425.00) on shares of Everest Group in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their target price on shares of Everest Group from $420.00 to $434.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $416.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Everest Group news, Director Geraldine Losquadro sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.63, for a total transaction of $540,945.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,428,175.77. This represents a 10.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Everest Group Price Performance

NYSE:EG opened at $363.91 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.61. Everest Group, Ltd. has a 12 month low of $327.37 and a 12 month high of $407.30. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $351.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $366.27.

Everest Group (NYSE:EG – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported ($18.39) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $11.64 by ($30.03). Everest Group had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 7.95%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Everest Group, Ltd. will post 47.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Everest Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Investors of record on Monday, March 17th were issued a $2.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $8.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. Everest Group’s dividend payout ratio is 25.47%.

Everest Group Profile

Everest Group, Ltd., through its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through two segment, Insurance and Reinsurance. The Reinsurance segment writes property and casualty reinsurance; and specialty lines of business through reinsurance brokers, as well as directly with ceding companies in the United States, Bermuda, Ireland, Canada, Singapore, Switzerland, and the United Kingdom.

Further Reading

