Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 4,620,667 Shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. (NYSE:KNX – Free Report) by 23.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,936,311 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,620,667 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 9.22% of Knight-Swift Transportation worth $792,222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 88.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 685 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. raised its holdings in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 84.3% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 809 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its position in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 71.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,201 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares during the period. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB boosted its stake in shares of Knight-Swift Transportation by 20.5% during the fourth quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,254 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in Knight-Swift Transportation by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $71,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. 88.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Insider Transactions at Knight-Swift Transportation
In related news, Director Douglas L. Col purchased 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.37 per share, with a total value of $226,850.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $226,850. The trade was a ∞ increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Knight-Swift Transportation Trading Down 0.1 %
Shares of NYSE:KNX opened at $43.52 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.47 and a 52-week high of $61.51. The stock has a market cap of $7.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.62 and a beta of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $53.10.
Knight-Swift Transportation (NYSE:KNX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The transportation company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.03. Knight-Swift Transportation had a net margin of 1.59% and a return on equity of 2.43%. Equities analysts predict that Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc. will post 2.13 EPS for the current year.
Knight-Swift Transportation Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 7th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. This is a boost from Knight-Swift Transportation’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Knight-Swift Transportation’s payout ratio is 98.63%.
Knight-Swift Transportation Company Profile
Knight-Swift Transportation Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides freight transportation services in the United States and Mexico. The company operates through four segments: Truckload, Less-than-truckload (LTL), Logistics, and Intermodal. The Truckload segment provides transportation services, which include irregular route and dedicated, refrigerated, expedited, flatbed, and cross-border operations.
