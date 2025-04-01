Wellington Management Group LLP Sells 249,784 Shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its stake in shares of Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Free Report) by 9.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,384,816 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 249,784 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.24% of Align Technology worth $497,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth about $190,792,000. Holocene Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $137,287,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Align Technology by 96.3% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 674,319 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $171,493,000 after acquiring an additional 330,807 shares in the last quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Align Technology by 63.7% in the fourth quarter. Meridiem Investment Management Ltd. now owns 764,732 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,470,000 after purchasing an additional 297,472 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Align Technology in the fourth quarter worth $42,243,000. Institutional investors own 88.43% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on ALGN shares. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Align Technology from $200.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Align Technology in a report on Friday, February 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $255.00 price objective for the company. Mizuho dropped their target price on Align Technology from $295.00 to $250.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded Align Technology from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price objective (down previously from $270.00) on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $262.64.

Align Technology Stock Performance

Shares of ALGN opened at $158.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $192.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $213.98. The firm has a market cap of $11.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.69. Align Technology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $153.77 and a 52 week high of $331.64.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.96 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by ($0.47). Align Technology had a return on equity of 13.84% and a net margin of 10.54%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 7.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners, and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists in the United States, Switzerland, and internationally. The company's Clear Aligner segment offers comprehensive products, including Invisalign comprehensive package that addresses the orthodontic needs of younger patients, such as mandibular advancement, compliance indicators, and compensation for tooth eruption; and Invisalign First Phase I and Invisalign First Comprehensive Phase 2 package for younger patients generally between the ages of six and ten years, which is a mixture of primary/baby and permanent teeth.

