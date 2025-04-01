Wellington Management Group LLP Reduces Stake in Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Wellington Management Group LLP cut its stake in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,334,739 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,992,281 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 3.09% of Centene worth $928,978,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Centene by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 221,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,398,000 after purchasing an additional 10,515 shares during the period. Perpetual Ltd boosted its stake in Centene by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 36,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,189,000 after buying an additional 14,671 shares during the period. Polianta Ltd grew its position in Centene by 41.7% during the fourth quarter. Polianta Ltd now owns 22,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after buying an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV raised its holdings in shares of Centene by 27.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,602,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,082,000 after acquiring an additional 343,559 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Centene by 40.9% during the 4th quarter. Washington Capital Management Inc. now owns 19,130 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 5,550 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Centene alerts:

Centene Trading Up 1.2 %

NYSE:CNC opened at $60.78 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $30.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a fifty day moving average of $59.91 and a 200 day moving average of $62.56. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $55.03 and a 52 week high of $80.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Centene ( NYSE:CNC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.31. Centene had a net margin of 2.03% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company had revenue of $40.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $38.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.45 earnings per share. Centene’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on CNC. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Centene from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. Argus downgraded shares of Centene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $90.00 price target on shares of Centene in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Centene from $89.00 to $84.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Centene from $66.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $79.92.

View Our Latest Research Report on Centene

About Centene

(Free Report)

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Centene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Centene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.