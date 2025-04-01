Wellington Management Group LLP Has $597.13 Million Stake in Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN)

Wellington Management Group LLP trimmed its holdings in shares of Tyson Foods, Inc. (NYSE:TSN – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,395,732 shares of the company’s stock after selling 243,114 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned 2.92% of Tyson Foods worth $597,131,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of TSN. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyson Foods by 467.3% in the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 86,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,941,000 after purchasing an additional 70,860 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its holdings in Tyson Foods by 83.5% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,211,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,601,000 after purchasing an additional 551,530 shares during the last quarter. Allstate Corp acquired a new position in Tyson Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $496,000. DnB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Tyson Foods by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 62,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,613,000 after buying an additional 1,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its position in shares of Tyson Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 141,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,119,000 after buying an additional 6,100 shares during the period. 67.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tyson Foods Stock Up 2.4 %

Shares of Tyson Foods stock opened at $63.88 on Tuesday. Tyson Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $53.61 and a 52-week high of $66.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $59.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $59.60. The firm has a market cap of $22.75 billion, a PE ratio of 21.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.72.

Tyson Foods Dividend Announcement

Tyson Foods ( NYSE:TSN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.35. The business had revenue of $13.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.46 billion. Tyson Foods had a net margin of 1.96% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Tyson Foods, Inc. will post 3.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.13%. Tyson Foods’s payout ratio is presently 67.57%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stephens increased their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $60.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Tyson Foods from $63.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Tyson Foods from a “moderate sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler raised Tyson Foods from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, HSBC raised Tyson Foods from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.10.

About Tyson Foods

Tyson Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Beef, Pork, Chicken, and Prepared Foods. The company processes live fed cattle and hogs; fabricates dressed beef and pork carcasses into primal and sub-primal meat cuts, as well as case ready beef and pork, and fully cooked meats; raises and processes chickens into fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products, including breaded chicken strips, nuggets, patties, and other ready-to-fix or fully cooked chicken parts; and supplies poultry breeding stock.

