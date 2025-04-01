Wellington Management Group LLP Has $539.77 Million Stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Wellington Management Group LLP reduced its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) by 3.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,207,760 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 450,175 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 4.08% of Gaming and Leisure Properties worth $539,766,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of GLPI. Stonebridge Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Gaming and Leisure Properties during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. CKW Financial Group lifted its position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 75.0% during the 4th quarter. CKW Financial Group now owns 700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new position in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $66,000. UMB Bank n.a. boosted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,368 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 499 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 59.7% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,730 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares in the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other news, SVP Matthew Demchyk sold 17,617 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.40, for a total value of $870,279.80. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,140 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,674,516. This trade represents a 24.55 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director E Scott Urdang sold 5,000 shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.89, for a total transaction of $254,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 140,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,173,098.17. The trade was a 3.43 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 56,064 shares of company stock valued at $2,778,908. Insiders own 4.37% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently commented on GLPI. Scotiabank dropped their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $50.00 to $49.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $57.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Gaming and Leisure Properties from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $53.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Gaming and Leisure Properties has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.96.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ GLPI opened at $50.90 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $49.55 and its 200 day moving average is $49.69. The company has a current ratio of 11.35, a quick ratio of 11.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a 1-year low of $41.80 and a 1-year high of $52.60.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.01. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a net margin of 51.65% and a return on equity of 17.41%. The firm had revenue of $389.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $391.54 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were issued a $0.76 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $3.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 105.92%.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Company Profile

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

