Wellington Management Group LLP Acquires 6,329,574 Shares of WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC)

Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in WEC Energy Group, Inc. (NYSE:WEC – Free Report) by 134.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,047,753 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,329,574 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP owned about 3.50% of WEC Energy Group worth $1,038,931,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its position in WEC Energy Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 73,176 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $7,038,000 after purchasing an additional 1,367 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of WEC Energy Group by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 55,222 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $5,311,000 after buying an additional 1,700 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of WEC Energy Group in the third quarter worth $202,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in WEC Energy Group by 11.5% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 24,957 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,400,000 after acquiring an additional 2,583 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in WEC Energy Group by 206.2% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 29,968 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,882,000 after purchasing an additional 20,180 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on WEC shares. Barclays raised shares of WEC Energy Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $89.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $103.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of WEC Energy Group from $108.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on WEC Energy Group from $112.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded WEC Energy Group from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $90.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.88.

Shares of WEC stock opened at $109.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $103.79 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.04. WEC Energy Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $77.47 and a 52-week high of $110.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.47 billion, a PE ratio of 22.60, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.60.

WEC Energy Group (NYSE:WEC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.43 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.49 by ($0.06). WEC Energy Group had a return on equity of 12.39% and a net margin of 17.75%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that WEC Energy Group, Inc. will post 5.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 1,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.17, for a total value of $119,795.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 21,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,286,635.67. The trade was a 4.98 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gale E. Klappa sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.62, for a total value of $2,715,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 274,955 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,865,612.10. The trade was a 8.33 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

WEC Energy Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides regulated natural gas and electricity, and renewable and nonregulated renewable energy services in the United States. It operates through Wisconsin, Illinois, Other States, Electric Transmission, and Non-Utility Energy Infrastructure segments.

