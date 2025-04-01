W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. increased its position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) by 146.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 1,765 shares during the quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WPC. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 30,820,665 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,679,110,000 after purchasing an additional 242,576 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 2.9% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,573,938 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $284,426,000 after buying an additional 127,477 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,641,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $143,926,000 after acquiring an additional 43,197 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth $139,381,000. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 660.9% in the 3rd quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,054,080 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,969,000 after acquiring an additional 1,784,131 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on WPC. BMO Capital Markets raised W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of W. P. Carey from $58.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 10th. Scotiabank increased their target price on W. P. Carey from $59.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, JMP Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey Stock Up 0.7 %

WPC opened at $63.12 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.81 billion, a PE ratio of 30.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. W. P. Carey Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.91 and a fifty-two week high of $66.10. The business has a 50-day moving average of $60.18 and a 200-day moving average of $58.39.

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $3.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.64%. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 170.33%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

