Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) Price Target Lowered to $320.00 at Loop Capital

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) had its price objective dropped by analysts at Loop Capital from $325.00 to $320.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the construction company’s stock. Loop Capital’s target price suggests a potential upside of 35.71% from the stock’s current price.

VMC has been the subject of several other reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Vulcan Materials from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $290.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Vulcan Materials from $298.00 to $295.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Stephens reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $325.00 price target on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on Vulcan Materials in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. They set a “buy” rating and a $287.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $305.58.

Vulcan Materials Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of Vulcan Materials stock traded up $2.50 on Tuesday, reaching $235.80. The stock had a trading volume of 214,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,845. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $253.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $260.78. Vulcan Materials has a 1 year low of $215.08 and a 1 year high of $298.31.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The construction company reported $2.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.41. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 12.30% and a return on equity of 12.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.85 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials will post 8.69 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 16.5% during the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 254 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $461,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares in the last quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Howard Capital Management Inc. now owns 906 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 30.0% during the fourth quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 208 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,169 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $301,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vulcan Materials Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and supplies construction aggregates primarily in the United States. It operates through four segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The company provides crushed stones, sand and gravel, sand, and other aggregates; and related products and services that are applied in construction and maintenance of highways, streets, and other public works, as well as in the construction of housing and commercial, industrial, and other nonresidential facilities.

