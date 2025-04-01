Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by ($0.01), Zacks reports.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of VANI opened at $1.05 on Tuesday. Vivani Medical has a twelve month low of $1.03 and a twelve month high of $2.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $1.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.21. The firm has a market cap of $62.20 million, a P/E ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 3.20.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Vivani Medical in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th.

Vivani Medical Company Profile

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

