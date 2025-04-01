Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE) Price Target Lowered to $27.00 at Bank of America

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by analysts at Bank of America from $33.00 to $27.00 in a report issued on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underperform” rating on the stock. Bank of America‘s target price indicates a potential upside of 33.55% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other brokerages also recently weighed in on VTLE. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Vital Energy from $49.00 to $47.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Vital Energy from $36.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Wolfe Research upgraded Vital Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Vital Energy from $32.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 6th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Vital Energy from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.08.

Get Vital Energy alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on VTLE

Vital Energy Price Performance

NYSE VTLE traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $20.22. The stock had a trading volume of 164,901 shares, compared to its average volume of 967,218. The company has a market cap of $770.69 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.26 and a beta of 3.07. Vital Energy has a 52-week low of $19.85 and a 52-week high of $58.30. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.39.

Vital Energy (NYSE:VTLE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.27. Vital Energy had a positive return on equity of 9.48% and a negative net margin of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $534.37 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $550.90 million. Equities analysts forecast that Vital Energy will post 8.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Vital Energy

In related news, CFO Bryan Lemmerman sold 10,000 shares of Vital Energy stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total transaction of $207,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 97,556 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,022,335.88. This trade represents a 9.30 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Kathryn Anne Hill sold 5,673 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.73, for a total value of $117,601.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 46,413 shares in the company, valued at approximately $962,141.49. The trade was a 10.89 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 21,647 shares of company stock valued at $448,742. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of VTLE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its position in shares of Vital Energy by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 14,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 503 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its stake in Vital Energy by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Vital Energy by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,000 after buying an additional 581 shares during the period. Comerica Bank raised its stake in shares of Vital Energy by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 730 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vital Energy by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 12,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $363,000 after acquiring an additional 758 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.54% of the company’s stock.

Vital Energy Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Vital Energy, Inc, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin of West Texas, the United States. The company was formerly known as Laredo Petroleum, Inc and changed its name to Vital Energy, Inc in January 2023.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vital Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vital Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.