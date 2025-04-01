Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Stock Holdings Lessened by California Public Employees Retirement System

California Public Employees Retirement System cut its stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 10.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 592,695 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,912 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System owned about 0.17% of Vistra worth $81,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the fourth quarter worth $409,087,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter valued at about $237,441,000. Appaloosa LP increased its position in Vistra by 112.5% in the 4th quarter. Appaloosa LP now owns 2,700,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $372,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,429,612 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Vistra by 6.8% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,355,255 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,938,752,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vistra by 36.0% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,781,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,320,000 after buying an additional 1,000,307 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.88% of the company’s stock.

Get Vistra alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Vistra from $151.00 to $191.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. UBS Group boosted their price target on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 price objective on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vistra has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Insider Transactions at Vistra

In other Vistra news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares in the company, valued at $6,341,513.97. The trade was a 32.10 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director John William Pitesa acquired 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 3,467 shares in the company, valued at approximately $439,442.25. This represents a 76.26 % increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 1.42% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Stock Down 1.3 %

VST opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $146.31 and a 200-day moving average of $141.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $64.26 and a 1-year high of $199.84.

Vistra Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were given a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.62%.

Vistra Profile

(Free Report)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.