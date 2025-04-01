Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Shares Acquired by Discovery Capital Management LLC CT

Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its position in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 388,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 21,200 shares during the period. Vistra accounts for about 3.7% of Discovery Capital Management LLC CT’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT owned 0.11% of Vistra worth $53,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VST. Lionsbridge Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vistra during the fourth quarter worth about $277,000. Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Vistra in the 4th quarter worth approximately $231,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in Vistra by 9.6% during the third quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 78,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 6,920 shares during the last quarter. First Sabrepoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter worth approximately $17,781,000. Finally, Legal Advantage Investments Inc. acquired a new position in Vistra in the fourth quarter worth approximately $565,000. 90.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Vistra Price Performance

NYSE VST opened at $117.53 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $146.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $141.09. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $64.26 and a fifty-two week high of $199.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.11 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $39.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.21.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Insider Activity at Vistra

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 20th were paid a $0.2235 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.76%. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 20th. Vistra’s payout ratio is presently 12.62%.

In other news, Director Paul M. Barbas sold 24,136 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.19, for a total transaction of $2,997,449.84. Following the sale, the director now owns 51,063 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,341,513.97. This trade represents a 32.10 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John William Pitesa bought 1,500 shares of Vistra stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $126.75 per share, with a total value of $190,125.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $439,442.25. This trade represents a 76.26 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.42% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VST. UBS Group increased their price objective on Vistra from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Vistra in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $202.00 target price for the company. Daiwa America upgraded Vistra to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Bank of America raised shares of Vistra from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $164.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Vistra from $203.00 to $186.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

Vistra Profile

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Featured Articles

