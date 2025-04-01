Visionstate (CVE:VIS) Reaches New 12-Month Low – Here’s What Happened

Visionstate Corp. (CVE:VIS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.02 and last traded at C$0.02, with a volume of 40000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.02.
Visionstate Price Performance
The company has a quick ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.71. The company has a market capitalization of C$3.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of -1.85. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is C$0.03 and its 200-day moving average price is C$0.03.
Visionstate Company Profile
Visionstate Corp., through its subsidiaries, engages in the research and development of technology in the realm of the Internet of Things, big data and analytics, and sustainability. It offers WandaNEXT, a wall-mounted, antimicrobial, wireless touchscreen tablet that empowers patrons to immediately notify cleaning staff of specific restroom needs and Wanda Mobile, an analytic and diagnostic tool to monitor and audit the effectiveness of supply management, response times, and protocols.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Visionstate
- Health Care Stocks Explained: Why You Might Want to Invest
- D-Wave: Multiple Use Cases Emerge Following Quantum Supremacy
- The How And Why of Investing in Oil Stocks
- Amazon Falls Back to a Key Support Line: Here’s How to Play It
- Short Selling – The Pros and Cons
- Buffett Trims Equities, But Still Keeps Buying This Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Visionstate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Visionstate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.