Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK) Short Interest Update

Virginia National Bankshares Co. (NASDAQ:VABK – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 11,900 shares, a growth of 29.3% from the February 28th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.1 days. Approximately 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Virginia National Bankshares

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 108,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,536,000 after buying an additional 3,362 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 135.8% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $294,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of Virginia National Bankshares by 1.4% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 73,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,069,000 after acquiring an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Virginia National Bankshares by 277.1% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,136 shares of the company’s stock valued at $256,000 after purchasing an additional 4,509 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in Virginia National Bankshares by 22.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,995 shares of the company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.39% of the company’s stock.

Virginia National Bankshares Stock Performance

NASDAQ VABK opened at $36.08 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $36.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.75. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Virginia National Bankshares has a twelve month low of $24.06 and a twelve month high of $44.00. The company has a market capitalization of $193.79 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.46.

Virginia National Bankshares Announces Dividend

Virginia National Bankshares ( NASDAQ:VABK Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter. Virginia National Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.77% and a net margin of 20.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. Virginia National Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.90%.

Virginia National Bankshares Company Profile

Virginia National Bankshares Corporation operates as the holding company for Virginia National Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through Bank, Sturman Wealth Advisors, VNB Trust and Estate Services, and Masonry Capital segments. It provides checking accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, money market deposit accounts, time deposits, certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, and other depository services.

