VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (VOF) to Issue Dividend of $0.07 on May 13th

VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund (LON:VOF – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Wednesday, March 26th, DividendData.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.07 per share on Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a yield of 1.3%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 3rd. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Trading Up 1.2 %
Shares of VOF stock opened at GBX 426.75 ($5.51) on Tuesday. VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund has a twelve month low of GBX 421.50 ($5.45) and a twelve month high of GBX 505 ($6.52). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 450.60 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 453.66. The stock has a market capitalization of £756.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.38 and a beta of 0.47.
VinaCapital Vietnam Opp Fund Company Profile
Launched in 2003, VOF provides investors with access to the Vietnamese market across a range of industry sectors and asset classes, including but not limited to listed and unlisted equity*, private equity, operating assets and real estate projects.
