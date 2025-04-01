Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 3,903 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its stake in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 40,408 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,903 shares during the quarter. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in Federated Hermes were worth $1,661,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. R Squared Ltd acquired a new stake in Federated Hermes in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the third quarter valued at about $60,000. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in Federated Hermes by 60.9% during the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Federated Hermes in the 4th quarter worth about $73,000. 75.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating and set a $41.00 price objective (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (down previously from $45.00) on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $39.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Evercore ISI set a $44.00 target price on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Federated Hermes from $42.00 to $39.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.17.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 5,546 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.81, for a total value of $215,240.26. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 179,096 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,950,715.76. This trade represents a 3.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Federated Hermes Stock Performance

Shares of Federated Hermes stock opened at $40.86 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.70, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $39.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.46. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $31.24 and a 12 month high of $43.92.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.08. Federated Hermes had a net margin of 16.44% and a return on equity of 30.31%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 4.04 EPS for the current year.

Federated Hermes Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th were paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 7th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio is 38.87%.

Federated Hermes Profile

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

