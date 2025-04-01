Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 23,449 Shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC grew its position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,703 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 23,449 shares during the quarter. Bridgewater Bancshares accounts for approximately 2.0% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Bridgewater Bancshares worth $2,198,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Picton Mahoney Asset Management bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in Bridgewater Bancshares by 18.0% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 4,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in Bridgewater Bancshares by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 8,326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after purchasing an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $157,000. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth approximately $174,000. 65.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Bridgewater Bancshares alerts:

Bridgewater Bancshares Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of BWB opened at $13.89 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $10.52 and a 52-week high of $16.00. The company has a market cap of $383.31 million, a PE ratio of 13.49 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13 and a 200 day moving average of $14.30.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bridgewater Bancshares ( NASDAQ:BWB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.04. Bridgewater Bancshares had a net margin of 12.96% and a return on equity of 8.85%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Bridgewater Bancshares from $18.00 to $17.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Bridgewater Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, January 30th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Bridgewater Bancshares

Bridgewater Bancshares Profile

(Free Report)

Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Bridgewater Bank that provides banking products and services to commercial real estate investors, entrepreneurs, business clients, and individuals in the United States. The company provides savings and money market accounts, demand deposits, time and brokered deposits, and interest and noninterest bearing transaction, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bridgewater Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:BWB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bridgewater Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.