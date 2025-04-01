Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Buys 1,104 Shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC boosted its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRTS – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,436 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the quarter. Virtus Investment Partners accounts for approximately 2.2% of Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC owned 0.16% of Virtus Investment Partners worth $2,523,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2,902.6% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 3,423 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $763,000 after purchasing an additional 3,309 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 592.0% in the 3rd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,218 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $1,931,000 after buying an additional 7,886 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,818 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock worth $1,074,000 after acquiring an additional 733 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Virtus Investment Partners by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 145,386 shares of the closed-end fund’s stock valued at $30,451,000 after acquiring an additional 3,651 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Client Services LLC bought a new stake in Virtus Investment Partners in the fourth quarter valued at about $799,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Virtus Investment Partners alerts:

Virtus Investment Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VRTS opened at $172.40 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $186.13 and a 200-day moving average of $210.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 11.86 and a current ratio of 11.86. Virtus Investment Partners, Inc. has a twelve month low of $167.13 and a twelve month high of $252.82. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20 and a beta of 1.49.

Virtus Investment Partners Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 30th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 30th. Virtus Investment Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 53.25%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Virtus Investment Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 3rd. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Virtus Investment Partners from $274.00 to $258.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Virtus Investment Partners from $211.00 to $198.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Virtus Investment Partners from $221.00 to $200.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Virtus Investment Partners currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.75.

Read Our Latest Research Report on VRTS

Virtus Investment Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Virtus Investment Partners, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to individual and institutional clients. It launches separate client focused equity and fixed income portfolios. The firm launches equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Virtus Investment Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Virtus Investment Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.