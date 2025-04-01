Villanova Investment Management Co LLC Acquires 6,780 Shares of DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC)

Villanova Investment Management Co LLC lifted its holdings in DXC Technology (NYSE:DXC – Free Report) by 10.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 69,807 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,780 shares during the period. Villanova Investment Management Co LLC’s holdings in DXC Technology were worth $1,395,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Cerity Partners LLC boosted its stake in DXC Technology by 109.7% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 38,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $804,000 after buying an additional 20,269 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new position in shares of DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter worth about $664,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in DXC Technology during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,438,000. RBF Capital LLC purchased a new stake in DXC Technology in the 3rd quarter worth about $622,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd lifted its stake in DXC Technology by 294.7% in the third quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 53,686 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 40,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.20% of the company’s stock.

DXC Technology stock opened at $17.08 on Tuesday. DXC Technology has a fifty-two week low of $14.79 and a fifty-two week high of $24.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of -40.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.34.

DXC Technology ( NYSE:DXC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.23. DXC Technology had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 20.70%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that DXC Technology will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on DXC Technology from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have given a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, DXC Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.29.

DXC Technology Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides information technology services and solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, Australia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Global Business Services (GBS) and Global Infrastructure Services (GIS).

