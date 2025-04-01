Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Shares Bought by Schroder Investment Management Group

Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Free Report) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,040,890 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 112,978 shares during the quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group owned about 3.17% of Viavi Solutions worth $70,972,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VIAV. Picton Mahoney Asset Management raised its position in Viavi Solutions by 35.0% in the fourth quarter. Picton Mahoney Asset Management now owns 3,212 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 833 shares in the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions in the 4th quarter worth approximately $75,000. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Viavi Solutions by 836.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after purchasing an additional 7,434 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Solution LLC bought a new stake in Viavi Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in Viavi Solutions by 15.4% in the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 13,442 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $136,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.54% of the company’s stock.
Viavi Solutions Stock Down 0.6 %
Viavi Solutions stock opened at $11.19 on Tuesday. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a twelve month low of $6.60 and a twelve month high of $12.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 3.18 and a current ratio of 3.55. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a PE ratio of -62.16 and a beta of 0.94. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $11.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.32.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Insider Transactions at Viavi Solutions
In related news, SVP James L. Veler, Jr. sold 13,807 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.86, for a total value of $149,944.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Masood Jabbar sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.01, for a total transaction of $300,300.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,805,133.33. The trade was a 14.26 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 67,164 shares of company stock valued at $711,422. 1.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.
Viavi Solutions Profile
Viavi Solutions, Inc engages in the provision of network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions for communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government and avionics. It operates through the following segments: Network Enablement, Service Enablement, and Optical Security and Performance.
