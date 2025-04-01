Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM) Short Interest Update

Verastem, Inc. (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 7,320,000 shares, a growth of 22.8% from the February 28th total of 5,960,000 shares. Approximately 16.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.5 days.

Verastem Stock Down 2.6 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSTM opened at $6.03 on Tuesday. Verastem has a 12-month low of $2.10 and a 12-month high of $13.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.89 and a beta of 0.60. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.23, a quick ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.77.

Verastem (NASDAQ:VSTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 20th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.76) by ($0.57). On average, research analysts anticipate that Verastem will post -3.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Verastem

In related news, CEO Dan Paterson sold 8,568 shares of Verastem stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.24, for a total value of $44,896.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 347,581 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,324.44. The trade was a 2.41 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 9,960 shares of company stock valued at $53,498. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VSTM. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its position in Verastem by 493.7% in the 3rd quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 216,126 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $646,000 after acquiring an additional 179,725 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Verastem by 67.6% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 890,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 359,060 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in shares of Verastem by 38.0% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 37,629 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 10,352 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in Verastem by 546.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 55,708 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $167,000 after buying an additional 47,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd purchased a new position in Verastem in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

VSTM has been the topic of a number of research reports. Guggenheim lifted their target price on shares of Verastem from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Verastem from $16.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 21st. StockNews.com raised Verastem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Verastem from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their price objective on Verastem from $13.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.88.

Verastem Company Profile

Verastem, Inc, a development-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing drugs for the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its product candidates are Avutometinib, an orally available small molecule RAF/MEK clamp that inhibits the ras sarcoma RAF/MEK, ERK mitogen activated pathway kinase pathway which is involved in cell proliferation, migration, transformation, and survival of tumor cells; and Defactinib, an oral small molecule inhibitor of FAK and proline-rich tyrosine kinase for various solid tumors.

Featured Stories

