Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s Why

Vera Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.34 and last traded at $24.02, with a volume of 2705814 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $26.63.

VERA has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Vera Therapeutics from $77.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Vera Therapeutics from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Vera Therapeutics in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $58.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Vera Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 13.76 and a quick ratio of 13.76. The stock has a market cap of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -9.20 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.80.

Vera Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.72) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.83) by $0.11. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Vera Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Vera Therapeutics news, CEO Marshall Fordyce sold 17,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.74, for a total transaction of $730,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 143,603 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,993,989.22. This represents a 10.86 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 21.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Huntington National Bank bought a new stake in Vera Therapeutics in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. AlphaQuest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. bought a new stake in shares of Vera Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $56,000. KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of Vera Therapeutics by 127.2% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after buying an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Investment Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Vera Therapeutics by 16.0% in the fourth quarter. Summit Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 4,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 639 shares in the last quarter. 99.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vera Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing and commercializing treatments for patients with serious immunological diseases. Its lead product candidate is atacicept, a fusion protein self-administered as a subcutaneous injection that is in Phase III clinical trial for patients with immunoglobulin A nephropathy; and for treatment of lupus nephritis that is in Phase II clinical trial.

