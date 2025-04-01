Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Shares Sold by Roundview Capital LLC

Roundview Capital LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 236,523 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,117 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Roundview Capital LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Roundview Capital LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $17,008,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quent Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Christopher J. Hasenberg Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, YANKCOM Partnership acquired a new stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000.

Shares of BND stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a fifty-two week low of $70.37 and a fifty-two week high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a dividend of $0.2195 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

