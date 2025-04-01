Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND) Holdings Lowered by Tradewinds LLC.

Tradewinds LLC. cut its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,944 shares of the company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. Tradewinds LLC.’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $1,152,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BND. Key Financial Inc raised its position in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 8,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $623,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. VERITY Wealth Advisors now owns 15,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Access Financial Services Inc. now owns 7,696 shares of the company’s stock worth $553,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 477 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truefg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Truefg LLC now owns 6,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Stock Performance

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $73.45 on Tuesday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a 1 year low of $70.37 and a 1 year high of $75.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $72.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $73.03.

Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF Cuts Dividend

About Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.2195 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

