Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH) Shares Purchased by Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.

Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. raised its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 45,670 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,561 shares during the quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $257,541,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 71.7% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 2,104,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,142,000 after buying an additional 878,823 shares during the period. Quantum Financial Planning Services Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $56,639,000. WestEnd Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 95.5% in the 4th quarter. WestEnd Advisors LLC now owns 1,390,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,509,000 after buying an additional 679,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 73.3% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 1,584,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,635,000 after acquiring an additional 670,089 shares during the period.

Shares of VCSH stock opened at $78.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $79.54. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $78.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.49.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 5th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were issued a $0.2588 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

