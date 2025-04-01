Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI) Shares Bought by Lokken Investment Group LLC

Lokken Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report) by 5.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,097 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 210 shares during the period. Lokken Investment Group LLC’s holdings in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Financial LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the fourth quarter worth $254,000. RWA Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 22,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,803,000 after buying an additional 366 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 461.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,021,000 after buying an additional 10,489 shares in the last quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF by 6.3% in the 4th quarter. Baxter Bros Inc. now owns 23,761 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,901,000 after acquiring an additional 1,409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,557,000.

Get Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF alerts:

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of VIGI opened at $82.94 on Tuesday. Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 12-month low of $77.28 and a 12-month high of $89.09. The stock has a market cap of $7.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.08 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a 50-day moving average of $83.85 and a two-hundred day moving average of $83.81.

Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Announces Dividend

About Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 21st were given a dividend of $0.5232 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 21st.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (VIGI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P Global Ex-U.S. Dividend Growers index, a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that have increased their annual dividends for seven consecutive years. VIGI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF (NASDAQ:VIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International Dividend Appreciation ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.