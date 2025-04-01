Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Summit Financial LLC

Summit Financial LLC cut its stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 15,588 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,216 shares during the period. Summit Financial LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $2,961,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Rialto Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Fiduciary Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000.

Shares of VXF stock opened at $172.26 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $101.35 billion, a PE ratio of 17.73 and a beta of 1.19. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $188.64 and its 200-day simple moving average is $190.41. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a 52 week low of $159.39 and a 52 week high of $207.77.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 25th were given a $0.6125 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from Vanguard Extended Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.55.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

