Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.20

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio (TSE:VCNS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, April 1st, TickerTech Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be given a dividend of 0.1951 per share on Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 36.3% increase from Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14.

Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio stock opened at C$29.59 on Tuesday. Vanguard Conservative ETF Portfolio has a 12-month low of C$27.02 and a 12-month high of C$30.22. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$29.79 and a 200 day moving average of C$29.55.

