VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI) Shares Sold by Treynor Bancshares Inc.

Treynor Bancshares Inc. trimmed its holdings in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (BATS:MOTI – Free Report) by 47.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,569 shares during the period. Treynor Bancshares Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF worth $251,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new stake in VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,377,000. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 876 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX raised its stake in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 41,494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 1,350 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. acquired a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,490,000.

Shares of BATS MOTI opened at $33.29 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.71. VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF has a 52-week low of $29.17 and a 52-week high of $36.29. The firm has a market cap of $168.09 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.42 and a beta of 0.79.

The VanEck Morningstar International Moat ETF (MOTI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Morningstar Global ex-US Moat Focus index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of 50 non-US companies that Morningstar deems to have a sustainable competitive advantage and an attractive valuation.

