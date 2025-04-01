UWM (NYSE:UWMC) Hits New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

UWM Holdings Co. (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $5.30 and last traded at $5.34, with a volume of 2453961 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $5.46.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UWMC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wedbush reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on shares of UWM in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on UWM from $7.50 to $6.50 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised UWM from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $6.50 to $7.50 in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $7.25.

UWM Stock Down 2.1 %

The stock has a market cap of $8.54 billion, a PE ratio of -23.24 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $6.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.49.

UWM (NYSE:UWMC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $560.21 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $645.75 million. Analysts expect that UWM Holdings Co. will post 0.2 EPS for the current year.

UWM Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 20th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.48%. UWM’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 500.00%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On UWM

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Intech Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of UWM by 88.5% in the 3rd quarter. Intech Investment Management LLC now owns 23,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after buying an additional 10,913 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in UWM by 1.4% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 574,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,893,000 after acquiring an additional 7,846 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its position in UWM by 24.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 10,218,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,064,000 after purchasing an additional 2,010,985 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC boosted its position in UWM by 446.3% in the third quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 159,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,360,000 after purchasing an additional 130,439 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PDT Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of UWM by 181.4% during the 3rd quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 103,581 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after purchasing an additional 66,773 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.59% of the company’s stock.

UWM Company Profile

UWM Holdings Corporation engages in the residential mortgage lending business in the United States. The company offers mortgage loans through wholesale channel. It originates primarily conforming and government loans. UWM Holdings Corporation was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Pontiac, Michigan.

Featured Stories

