Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Utz Brands, Inc. (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 4,430,000 shares, a drop of 18.6% from the February 28th total of 5,440,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,130,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.9 days. Currently, 6.3% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have commented on UTZ shares. DA Davidson dropped their target price on Utz Brands from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Utz Brands from $23.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of Utz Brands from $24.00 to $20.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, TD Cowen cut their price target on shares of Utz Brands from $21.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Utz Brands presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.25.

Utz Brands Stock Performance

Shares of UTZ stock opened at $14.08 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $15.57. Utz Brands has a 52 week low of $12.71 and a 52 week high of $20.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.99 billion, a PE ratio of 78.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.05.

Utz Brands (NYSE:UTZ – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $341.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $349.93 million. Utz Brands had a net margin of 1.13% and a return on equity of 7.92%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Utz Brands will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Utz Brands Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.011 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 7th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.31%. Utz Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 133.33%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Utz Brands

In other Utz Brands news, CEO Howard A. Friedman purchased 3,525 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.16 per share, with a total value of $49,914.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,729 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,762,722.64. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Cc Collier Holdings, Llc sold 496,038 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.40, for a total transaction of $6,646,909.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 16.32% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Utz Brands

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp grew its position in Utz Brands by 9.5% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,758,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,256,000 after buying an additional 152,868 shares during the period. Vestcor Inc grew its position in shares of Utz Brands by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 296,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,241,000 after acquiring an additional 30,400 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Utz Brands by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,548,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,409,000 after purchasing an additional 47,320 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 21.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 555,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,831,000 after purchasing an additional 97,767 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Utz Brands by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,510,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,654,000 after purchasing an additional 36,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.97% of the company’s stock.

Utz Brands Company Profile

Utz Brands, Inc engages in manufacture, marketing, and distribution of snack foods. It offers a range of salty snacks, including salty snacks, including potato chips, tortilla chips, pretzels, cheese snacks, pork skins, veggie snacks, pub/party mixes, tortilla chips, salsa and dips, ready-to-eat popcorn, and other snacks under the Utz, Zapp’s, ON THE BORDER, Golden Flake, Boulder Canyon, Hawaiian, TORTIYAHS!, etc.

