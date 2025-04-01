Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM) Insider Mark Bridgeman Purchases 3,210 Shares

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC (LON:UEM – Get Free Report) insider Mark Bridgeman acquired 3,210 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 218 ($2.82) per share, with a total value of £6,997.80 ($9,041.09).

Mark Bridgeman also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 2nd, Mark Bridgeman purchased 2,454 shares of Utilico Emerging Markets Trust stock. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 212 ($2.74) per share, for a total transaction of £5,202.48 ($6,721.55).

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust Price Performance

UEM traded down GBX 0.23 ($0.00) during trading on Tuesday, hitting GBX 215.77 ($2.79). The company’s stock had a trading volume of 98,029 shares, compared to its average volume of 252,604. Utilico Emerging Markets Trust PLC has a 12 month low of GBX 200 ($2.58) and a 12 month high of GBX 241 ($3.11). The stock has a market capitalization of £406.67 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.57 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 216.81 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 213.91.

About Utilico Emerging Markets Trust

Utilico Emerging Markets Trust plc (“UEM”) is a UK closed-end investment trust which is uniquely focused on global infrastructure and utilities megatrends in emerging markets.

UEM’s objective is to provide long-term total return by investing predominantly in infrastructure, utility and related sectors mainly in emerging markets.

UEM’s focus is on the undeveloped and developing markets of Asia, Latin America, Emerging Europe and Africa, while maintaining the flexibility to invest in markets world-wide.

