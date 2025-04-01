US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.16 Per Share

US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF (NASDAQ:UTHY – Get Free Report) declared a dividend on Monday, March 31st, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be given a dividend of 0.161 per share on Wednesday, April 2nd. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 1st. This is a 0.0% increase from US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.16.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5 %
NASDAQ:UTHY traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $43.44. 9,109 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,167. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $42.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $43.42. US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $40.40 and a twelve month high of $48.31.
US Treasury 30 Year Bond ETF Company Profile
