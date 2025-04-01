Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD) Cut to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday morning.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Upland Software in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Upland Software presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.75.

Shares of Upland Software stock opened at $2.86 on Friday. Upland Software has a 1-year low of $1.79 and a 1-year high of $5.64. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $3.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 324.05, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a market capitalization of $80.56 million, a P/E ratio of -0.63 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Timothy Mattox sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.19, for a total value of $63,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 394,008 shares in the company, valued at $1,256,885.52. This represents a 4.83 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FMR LLC increased its position in Upland Software by 30.0% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 78,626 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $196,000 after buying an additional 18,134 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Upland Software in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Essential Planning LLC. bought a new position in Upland Software in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Upland Software by 63.7% during the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 964,624 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $4,186,000 after acquiring an additional 375,398 shares during the period. Finally, Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Upland Software during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 77.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Upland Software, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based software applications under the Upland brand name in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. It offers software applications that enable organizations to plan, manage and execute projects, and work in the areas of marketing, sales, contact center, knowledge management, project management, information technology, business operations, human resources, and legal.

