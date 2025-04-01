Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its holdings in shares of Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report) by 16.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 117,771 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,366 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp owned about 0.22% of Upbound Group worth $3,435,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UPBD. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Upbound Group by 3.8% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 914,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,240,000 after acquiring an additional 33,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in Upbound Group by 26.8% during the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 118,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,776,000 after purchasing an additional 24,983 shares in the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its holdings in Upbound Group by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 103,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,304,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $972,000. Finally, Philadelphia Financial Management of San Francisco LLC purchased a new position in shares of Upbound Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $4,035,000. 90.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Upbound Group alerts:

Insider Activity at Upbound Group

In other news, CFO Fahmi Karam bought 11,500 shares of Upbound Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $25.82 per share, with a total value of $296,930.00. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 164,672 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,251,831.04. This trade represents a 7.51 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jeffrey J. Brown purchased 1,146 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $29.01 per share, for a total transaction of $33,245.46. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 86,380 shares in the company, valued at $2,505,883.80. The trade was a 1.34 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Upbound Group from $33.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $37.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Upbound Group

Upbound Group Stock Up 0.9 %

Upbound Group stock opened at $23.96 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a PE ratio of 10.84 and a beta of 2.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $27.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.51. Upbound Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.35 and a 1-year high of $38.72.

Upbound Group (NASDAQ:UPBD – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.06 billion. Upbound Group had a return on equity of 35.47% and a net margin of 2.86%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Upbound Group, Inc. will post 4.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Upbound Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.51%. Upbound Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 70.59%.

Upbound Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Upbound Group, Inc leases household durable goods to customers on a lease-to-own basis in the United States, Puerto Rico, and Mexico. It operates through four segments: Rent-A-Center, Acima, Mexico, and Franchising. The company's brands, such as Rent-A-Center and Acima that facilitate consumer transactions across a range of store-based and virtual channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UPBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Upbound Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:UPBD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Upbound Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Upbound Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.