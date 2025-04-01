Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Shares Sold by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. trimmed its holdings in Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS – Free Report) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,124,654 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 72,883 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. owned 1.70% of Universal Health Services worth $201,786,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Choreo LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 1,822 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $325,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP raised its stake in shares of Universal Health Services by 14.4% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 516 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $118,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its holdings in shares of Universal Health Services by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 3,060 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the period. LRI Investments LLC grew its position in Universal Health Services by 18.1% in the 3rd quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 456 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Platinum Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Universal Health Services by 17.6% in the 4th quarter. Platinum Investment Management Ltd. now owns 488 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after buying an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.05% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Universal Health Services from $230.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $226.00 target price on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Morgan Stanley began coverage on Universal Health Services in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $200.00 price target for the company. Stephens upped their price objective on Universal Health Services from $210.00 to $223.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $228.38.

Universal Health Services Stock Up 1.1 %

UHS stock opened at $188.27 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $181.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $196.66. Universal Health Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $152.69 and a 12 month high of $243.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of 12.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.32.

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The health services provider reported $4.92 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.71. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 6.66%. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.01 billion. Equities analysts expect that Universal Health Services, Inc. will post 15.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Universal Health Services Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Investors of record on Monday, March 3rd were paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 3rd. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 4.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Universal Health Services

In other Universal Health Services news, Director Maria Ruderman Singer sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.16, for a total value of $179,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,230.56. The trade was a 11.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 16.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Universal Health Services Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, and outpatient and behavioral health care facilities. It operates through Acute Care Hospital Services and Behavioral Health Care Services segments. The company's hospitals offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic and coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

