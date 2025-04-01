United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN) Announces Earnings Results

United Tennessee Bankshares (OTCMKTS:UNTN – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, Zacks reports.

United Tennessee Bankshares Trading Down 1.9 %

Shares of OTCMKTS:UNTN traded down $0.33 on Tuesday, reaching $17.01. 231 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,189. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.66 million, a P/E ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.56. United Tennessee Bankshares has a 52 week low of $15.68 and a 52 week high of $17.65.

United Tennessee Bankshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.62 dividend. This represents a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This is a boost from United Tennessee Bankshares’s previous annual dividend of $0.61. United Tennessee Bankshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.64%.

United Tennessee Bankshares Company Profile

United Tennessee Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Newport Federal Bank that provides various financial services to individuals and corporate customers. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, savings, NOW, passbook savings, money market, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

