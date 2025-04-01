United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund Invests $1.39 Million in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

United Super Pty Ltd in its capacity as Trustee for the Construction & Building Unions Superannuation Fund purchased a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 5,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,390,000.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sellwood Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Legacy Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 3rd quarter valued at $45,000. Collier Financial purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 34.0% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 201 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

JPM has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $276.00 to $287.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays raised their price target on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $304.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $257.00 to $264.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Wolfe Research raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $269.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $252.89.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE:JPM opened at $245.66 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.88. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $179.20 and a fifty-two week high of $280.25. The firm has a market cap of $686.89 billion, a PE ratio of 12.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $257.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $241.05.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.03 by $0.78. The firm had revenue of $42.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.90 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.96% and a return on equity of 16.99%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.04 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Friday, April 4th will be given a dividend of $1.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 4th. This represents a $5.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.28%. This is a boost from JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.25. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s payout ratio is currently 28.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Troy L. Rohrbaugh sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $247.02, for a total value of $6,175,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 133,381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,947,774.62. This represents a 15.78 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 4,272 shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.03, for a total value of $1,055,312.16. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 50,197 shares in the company, valued at $12,400,164.91. This represents a 7.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 76,848 shares of company stock valued at $19,987,908 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

About JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

