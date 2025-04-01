UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 86,510 Shares of Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its holdings in Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC – Free Report) (TSE:MFC) by 72.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 86,510 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Manulife Financial were worth $1,035,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Graney & King LLC bought a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 21,717 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $667,000 after acquiring an additional 2,733 shares during the period. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. boosted its holdings in Manulife Financial by 69.5% in the fourth quarter. Mufg Securities Canada LTD. now owns 2,675,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $82,130,000 after acquiring an additional 1,096,933 shares during the last quarter. Summitry LLC increased its position in Manulife Financial by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Summitry LLC now owns 16,869 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $518,000 after purchasing an additional 816 shares during the period. Finally, Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new position in Manulife Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $62,000. 52.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Manulife Financial alerts:

Manulife Financial Stock Performance

Manulife Financial stock opened at $31.17 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.06, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.05. Manulife Financial Co. has a 52-week low of $22.61 and a 52-week high of $33.07.

Manulife Financial Increases Dividend

Manulife Financial ( NYSE:MFC Get Free Report ) (TSE:MFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.07. Manulife Financial had a net margin of 10.08% and a return on equity of 15.98%. The business had revenue of $9.31 billion during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Manulife Financial Co. will post 2.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were paid a dividend of $0.3094 per share. This is an increase from Manulife Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 5th. Manulife Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 58.45%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MFC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Manulife Financial in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Manulife Financial from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Manulife Financial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.50.

Check Out Our Latest Report on MFC

Manulife Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in the United States, Canada, Asia, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; and Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment offers investment advice and solutions to retirement, retail, and institutional clients through multiple distribution channels, including agents and brokers affiliated with the company, independent securities brokerage firms and financial advisors pension plan consultants, and banks.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Manulife Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Manulife Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.