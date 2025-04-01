UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 500 Shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALNY – Free Report) by 16.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,500 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals were worth $588,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its holdings in Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 1,754.5% during the third quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 204 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $56,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $551,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its stake in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 34.4% during the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,833 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,329,000 after purchasing an additional 1,237 shares in the last quarter. True Wealth Design LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals by 15,300.0% in the 3rd quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Erste Asset Management GmbH bought a new position in shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in the third quarter valued at $4,539,000. 92.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alnylam Pharmaceuticals

In other Alnylam Pharmaceuticals news, CMO Pushkal Garg sold 52,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $285.00, for a total transaction of $14,988,720.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 11,989 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,416,865. This trade represents a 81.44 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin Joseph Fitzgerald sold 663 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.21, for a total transaction of $169,204.23. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 14,321 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,654,862.41. The trade was a 4.42 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 71,234 shares of company stock valued at $19,958,097. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ALNY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, March 21st. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Redburn Atlantic started coverage on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $353.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Alnylam Pharmaceuticals from $275.00 to $284.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 target price on shares of Alnylam Pharmaceuticals in a report on Friday, March 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $316.25.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $270.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -124.43 and a beta of 0.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $260.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $260.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.27, a quick ratio of 2.71 and a current ratio of 2.78. Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $141.98 and a 52-week high of $304.39.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.65) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.62) by ($0.03). On average, equities analysts predict that Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing novel therapeutics based on ribonucleic acid interference. Its marketed products include ONPATTRO (patisiran) for the treatment of the polyneuropathy of hereditary transthyretin-mediated amyloidosis in adults; AMVUTTRA for the treatment of hATTR amyloidosis with polyneuropathy in adults; GIVLAARI for the treatment of adults with acute hepatic porphyria; and OXLUMO for the treatment of primary hyperoxaluria type 1.

