UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 2,000 Shares of Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd decreased its stake in Teck Resources Limited (NYSE:TECK – Free Report) (TSE:TECK) by 18.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Teck Resources were worth $353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,632 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $471,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Teck Resources by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 9,809 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 4,844 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $196,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Teck Resources by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,959 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Teck Resources by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,897 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 78.06% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have weighed in on TECK shares. Bank of America lifted their target price on Teck Resources from $62.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. National Bank Financial lowered Teck Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Teck Resources from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Teck Resources from $55.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Teck Resources has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.22.

Shares of NYSE:TECK opened at $36.41 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $41.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.57. Teck Resources Limited has a one year low of $35.14 and a one year high of $55.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.92 and a quick ratio of 2.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.02 billion, a PE ratio of 66.20 and a beta of 0.93.

Teck Resources (NYSE:TECK – Get Free Report) (TSE:TECK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.58 billion. Teck Resources had a return on equity of 4.59% and a net margin of 2.96%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Teck Resources Limited will post 1.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 14th were paid a dividend of $0.0879 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.35 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. Teck Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.82%.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. The company operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, and Energy segments. Its principal products include copper, zinc, steelmaking coal, and blended bitumen.

