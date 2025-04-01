UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Sells 13,826 Shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its position in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 94.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 800 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 13,826 shares during the quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $282,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Milestone Asset Management LLC increased its position in United Therapeutics by 56.5% in the fourth quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC now owns 2,874 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 9,427 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,326,000 after buying an additional 789 shares during the last quarter. Korea Investment CORP increased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 39,289 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $13,863,000 after buying an additional 2,300 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of United Therapeutics by 35.4% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $68,999,000 after buying an additional 50,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Burney Co. lifted its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics by 113.3% in the 4th quarter. Burney Co. now owns 23,922 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $8,441,000 after acquiring an additional 12,705 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Insider Activity at United Therapeutics

In other news, COO Michael Benkowitz sold 10,000 shares of United Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $364.91, for a total value of $3,649,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,577 shares in the company, valued at approximately $940,373.07. This trade represents a 79.51 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tommy G. Thompson sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.80, for a total value of $797,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 8,480 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,703,424. The trade was a 22.77 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 72,500 shares of company stock valued at $26,134,500 over the last ninety days. 11.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ UTHR opened at $308.27 on Tuesday. United Therapeutics Co. has a twelve month low of $221.53 and a twelve month high of $417.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $339.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $355.62. The firm has a market cap of $13.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.64.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The biotechnology company reported $6.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.09. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 40.31% and a return on equity of 19.22%. The company had revenue of $735.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $734.74 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $4.36 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have issued reports on UTHR. UBS Group upped their price objective on United Therapeutics from $415.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. StockNews.com downgraded United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $425.00 price objective on shares of United Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, United Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $388.25.

View Our Latest Report on United Therapeutics

United Therapeutics Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.