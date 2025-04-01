UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Reduces Stock Position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd trimmed its position in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,000 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Illumina were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its holdings in Illumina by 153.7% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 241 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illumina during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Illumina by 954.8% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 327 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Lee Danner & Bass Inc. bought a new stake in Illumina in the fourth quarter valued at $48,000. 89.42% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Illumina alerts:

Illumina Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN opened at $79.34 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.57 billion, a PE ratio of -10.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.17. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $101.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.49. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $77.54 and a twelve month high of $156.66.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Illumina ( NASDAQ:ILMN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The life sciences company reported $0.86 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($0.06). Illumina had a positive return on equity of 13.37% and a negative net margin of 27.95%. Equities research analysts expect that Illumina, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

ILMN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Illumina from $127.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 5th. Guggenheim lowered their price target on shares of Illumina from $170.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Illumina from $150.00 to $136.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of Illumina from $247.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on shares of Illumina from $135.00 to $115.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Illumina has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $140.90.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ILMN

About Illumina

(Free Report)

Illumina, Inc offers sequencing- and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis in the United States, Singapore, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of various size and complexity; and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.