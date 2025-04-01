UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $697,000 Stock Position in HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of HubSpot, Inc. (NYSE:HUBS – Free Report) by 9.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 100 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in HubSpot were worth $697,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Townsquare Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of HubSpot by 93.1% in the third quarter. Townsquare Capital LLC now owns 668 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 322 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in shares of HubSpot during the 3rd quarter worth about $509,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in shares of HubSpot by 132.6% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,363 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $725,000 after purchasing an additional 777 shares during the period. Erste Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in HubSpot in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,758,000. Finally, Kestra Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HubSpot during the third quarter worth about $230,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUBS. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on HubSpot in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on HubSpot from $825.00 to $950.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on shares of HubSpot from $825.00 to $900.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of HubSpot from $783.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein initiated coverage on shares of HubSpot in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $693.00 price target on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, HubSpot presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $848.58.

HubSpot stock opened at $570.58 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $29.76 billion, a PE ratio of 6,340.52, a P/E/G ratio of 41.44 and a beta of 1.80. HubSpot, Inc. has a 12-month low of $434.84 and a 12-month high of $881.13. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $702.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $660.69.

HubSpot (NYSE:HUBS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.18 by ($1.98). HubSpot had a net margin of 0.17% and a negative return on equity of 0.07%. As a group, analysts expect that HubSpot, Inc. will post 1.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other HubSpot news, insider Brian Halligan sold 8,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $607.48, for a total value of $5,163,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 527,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $320,283,502.84. This represents a 1.59 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Yamini Rangan sold 3,057 shares of HubSpot stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $701.59, for a total transaction of $2,144,760.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 54,079 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,941,285.61. This trade represents a 5.35 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 21,853 shares of company stock worth $15,453,396. Insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

HubSpot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a cloud-based customer relationship management (CRM) platform for businesses in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company's CRM platform includes Marketing Hub, a toolset for marketing automation and email, social media, SEO, and reporting and analytics; Sales Hub offers email templates and tracking, conversations and live chat, meeting and call scheduling, lead and website visit alerts, lead scoring, sales automation, pipeline management, quoting, forecasting, and reporting; Service Hub, a service software designed to help businesses manage, respond, and connect with customers; and Content Management Systems Hub enables businesses to create new and edit existing web content.

