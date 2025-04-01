UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $216,000 Stock Position in Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd cut its stake in shares of Imperial Oil Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:IMO – Free Report) (TSE:IMO) by 28.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Imperial Oil were worth $216,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in Imperial Oil by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,648 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,916 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Gold Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Imperial Oil by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Gold Investment Management Ltd. now owns 27,904 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN increased its holdings in shares of Imperial Oil by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 3,920 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $241,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Imperial Oil by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. 20.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSEAMERICAN IMO opened at $72.32 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $69.41. Imperial Oil Limited has a 12-month low of $60.95 and a 12-month high of $80.17. The company has a market cap of $36.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th will be given a dividend of $0.4972 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 5th. This represents a $1.99 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.75%. This is an increase from Imperial Oil’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Imperial Oil’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.80%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on IMO shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Imperial Oil to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Imperial Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut Imperial Oil from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $109.00.

Imperial Oil Limited engages in exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas in Canada. The company operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream and Chemical segments. The Upstream segment explores and produces crude oil, natural gas, synthetic crude oil, and bitumen. The Downstream segment transports and refines crude oil, blends refined products, and distributes and markets of refined products.

