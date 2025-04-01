UniSuper Management Pty Ltd Has $1.01 Million Stock Position in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD)

UniSuper Management Pty Ltd lessened its holdings in The Trade Desk, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTD – Free Report) by 14.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 8,600 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd’s holdings in Trade Desk were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Rialto Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Trade Desk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Trade Desk by 68.8% in the 4th quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Synergy Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Trade Desk during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. boosted its holdings in Trade Desk by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 293 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TTD shares. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Trade Desk in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Trade Desk from $140.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Trade Desk from $160.00 to $115.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Benchmark raised Trade Desk from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Finally, KeyCorp decreased their target price on Trade Desk from $130.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 18th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $115.41.

Trade Desk Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTD opened at $54.72 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $83.62 and a 200 day moving average of $108.07. The stock has a market cap of $27.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.15, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 1.63. The Trade Desk, Inc. has a 12 month low of $52.90 and a 12 month high of $141.53.

Trade Desk (NASDAQ:TTD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The technology company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.21). Trade Desk had a return on equity of 16.38% and a net margin of 16.08%. On average, equities analysts forecast that The Trade Desk, Inc. will post 1.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Trade Desk announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 12th that permits the company to repurchase $564.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the technology company to buy up to 0.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Buying and Selling at Trade Desk

In related news, CEO Jeffrey Terry Green sold 18,207 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.44, for a total value of $2,283,886.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,229 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $88,338,485.76. This represents a 2.52 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Samantha Jacobson sold 4,298 shares of Trade Desk stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.56, for a total value of $509,570.88. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 90,709 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,754,459.04. This trade represents a 4.52 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

About Trade Desk

The Trade Desk, Inc operates as a technology company in the United States and internationally. The company offers a self-service cloud-based platform that allows buyers to plan, manage, optimize, and measure data-driven digital advertising campaigns across various ad formats and channels, including video, display, audio, digital-out-of-home, native, and social on various devices, such as computers, mobile devices, televisions, and streaming devices.

Featured Articles

