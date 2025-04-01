Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF) Short Interest Down 20.0% in March

Uniper SE (OTCMKTS:UNPRF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a decrease of 20.0% from the February 28th total of 500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.0 days.

Uniper Stock Performance

OTCMKTS UNPRF opened at $44.34 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.97. Uniper has a 1-year low of $39.60 and a 1-year high of $52.74.

Uniper Company Profile

Uniper SE operates as an energy company in Germany, the United Kingdom, Sweden, the rest of Europe, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Green Generation, Flexible Generation, and Greener Commodities. The Green Generation segment operates emission-free electricity generation facilities, including hydroelectric, nuclear, wind, and solar power plants.

