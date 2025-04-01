UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

UMB Financial Co. (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,620,000 shares, a decline of 19.0% from the February 28th total of 2,000,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 723,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.2 days. Approximately 3.6% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kevin Charles Gallagher sold 527 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.13, for a total transaction of $60,146.51. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 13,010 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,484,831.30. This trade represents a 3.89 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Mariner Kemper sold 3,500 shares of UMB Financial stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.61, for a total transaction of $380,135.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 334,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,313,427.67. This trade represents a 1.04 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 5.45% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of UMB Financial

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Truist Financial Corp raised its position in UMB Financial by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 19,565 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,208,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of UMB Financial by 28.8% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 555 shares of the bank’s stock worth $63,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP lifted its stake in UMB Financial by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Heritage Family Offices LLP now owns 2,059 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in UMB Financial by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $266,000 after buying an additional 130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. grew its position in UMB Financial by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 3,634 shares of the bank’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 186 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have weighed in on UMBF. StockNews.com lowered shares of UMB Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $127.00 target price (down previously from $130.00) on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of UMB Financial from $142.00 to $143.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Barclays raised their price objective on UMB Financial from $123.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sector perform” rating and issued a $128.00 price target on shares of UMB Financial in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, UMB Financial presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $128.71.

UMB Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ UMBF opened at $101.10 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $109.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.52. The stock has a market cap of $7.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25 and a beta of 0.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. UMB Financial has a fifty-two week low of $76.00 and a fifty-two week high of $129.94.

UMB Financial (NASDAQ:UMBF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.24. UMB Financial had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 13.73%. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.29 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that UMB Financial will post 9.66 EPS for the current year.

UMB Financial Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 10th. UMB Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.80%.

About UMB Financial

UMB Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding company that provides banking services and asset servicing in the United States and internationally. The Commercial Banking segment provides commercial loans and credit card; commercial real estate financing; letters of credit; loan syndication, and consultative service; various business solutions including asset-based lending, mezzanine debt, and minority equity investment; and treasury management service, such as depository service, account reconciliation, cash management tool, accounts payable and receivable solution, electronic fund transfer and automated payment, controlled disbursement, lockbox service, and remote deposit capture service.

